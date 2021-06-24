Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Tackling air pollution with autonomous drones

ScienceBlog.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHovering 100 meters above a densely populated urban residential area, the drone takes a quiet breath. Its goal is singular: to systematically measure air quality across the metropolitan landscape, providing regular updates to a central communication module where it docks after its patrol, awaiting a new set of instructions. The central module integrates each new data point provided by a small drone fleet, processing them against wind and traffic patterns and historical pollution hot spot information. Then the fleet is assigned new sampling waypoints and relaunched.

scienceblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality#Robot#Engineering Education#Neet#Mit#Autonomous Machines#Advanced Materials#Digital Cities#Living Machines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Technology
News Break
Distance Education
News Break
Electronics
Related
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Air pollution from wildfires impacts ability to observe birds

As smoky air becomes more common during Washington's wildfire season, many wildlife enthusiasts wonder: What happens to the birds?. Few studies have looked at wildfire smoke impacts on animals, let alone birds. And as Washington and the larger West Coast continue to experience more massive wildfires and smoke-filled air, understanding how birds are affected by smoke -- and how air pollution may influence our ability to detect birds -- are important factors for bird conservation.
Electronicsdronedj.com

These Lithuanian drones catch large ships spewing pollution

Since the start of 2020, large ships around the world have had to comply with lower maximum carbon and nitrogen emission levels permitted by international authorities. So what does that have to do with drones? Because they’re catching violating vessels out as they chug dirtily around Europe’s waters. Maritime emissions-sniffing...
EnvironmentDiscovery

Ending Plastic Pollution in the Ocean One Drone at a Time

The ocean is vast, with unexplored depths that attract many, but its beauty and mystery is being overtaken by manufactured plastic pollution. The question is not why it’s occurring, rather what can be done to fix this problem?. With over seven billion people on the planet, biologist Nikoleta Bellou, the...
Environmentpsychologytoday.com

Air Pollution Reduces Trust In Others

A new three-part study shows that air pollution reduces our level of trust in others. Participants presented with landscape photos of polluted skies reported less social trust than those presented with clear skies. "Big data" collected from social media platforms showed that fewer positive emotions were expressed during polluted days.
Economybostonnews.net

Most of Chinese companies responsible for air pollution

Beijing [China], July 8 (ANI): One out of every two Chinese companies were found to have numerous air pollution issues, revealed the environment ministry during its inspection. A Chinese media outlet Caixin reported citing the Ministry of Ecology and Environment that one out of every two Chinese companies inspected by...
EnvironmentHarvard Health

Air pollution’s deadly toll

Hundreds of thousands of lives could be saved by improving the quality of air that Americans breathe, according to Mahdieh Danesh Yazdi of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Yazdi, research fellow in the Department of Environmental Health, was quoted in a June 28, 2021, article in the New...
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

These are Europe’s air pollution hotspots

The volume of fine particulate matter in Europe’s air has been declining over the past decade but remains above recommended levels. Air pollution kills millions of people each year, with fine particles irritating the lungs and exacerbating existing cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Europe’s cleanest air is in Estonia, Finland and...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Air pollution and newborns (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
Environmentq13fox.com

EPA commits additional $50M to improve air pollution monitoring

WASHINGTON - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) doubled its commitment on Wednesday to environmental justice projects meant to address health outcome disparities from pollution and the COVID–19. The EPA committed an additional $50 million in American Rescue Plan funds to improve air quality monitoring in communities across the United States. Late last month, the EPA pledged an initial $50 million to such projects.
Home & Gardenearth.com

Houseplants reduce indoor air pollution

Today’s Video of the Day from the American Chemical Society describes how everyday houseplants can reduce indoor air pollution. According to a study led by Vadoud Niri of the State University of New York at Oswego, buildings often contain high levels of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) such as acetone, benzene, and formaldehyde. These chemicals come from a range of sources like paint, electronics, and cleaning products.
EnvironmentHerald-Dispatch

Derek Coleman: Innovative idea aims to cut air pollution

Nearly a thousand years ago, King William I of England instructed his clerics to compile a manuscript listing all the places in his realm, detailing who they belonged to and what income the crown should derive from them. This manuscript is now called the Domesday Book and it still exists today, a vital record of the England of the 11th century.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

More Air Pollution, Worse COVID Outcomes?

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) – The air people breathe – and how much pollution is in it – may make a difference in their outcomes when infected with COVID-19, a new study finds. Researchers found that living in more polluted areas -- including near sewage water dischargers and...
Aerospace & Defenseamericanpeoplenews.com

Skyborg makes its second flight, this time autonomously piloting General Atomics’ Avenger drone

WASHINGTON — The Air Force conducted a second flight test of the robot pilot known as Skyborg, which autonomously flew a General Atomics MQ-20 Avenger drone June 24. The event comes about two months after the first flight of Skyborg autonomy core system (ACS) aboard the Kratos UTAP-22 Mako, and proves that the system can be used to pilot multiple types of unmanned aircraft.
Sciencenewsbrig.com

Autonomous drones learn to find ‘hidden’ meteorite impact sites

It’s easy to find large meteorites (or their craters) once they’ve reached Earth, but the smaller ones often go neglected — scientists recover fewer than 2 percent of them. Soon, however, it might just be a question of sending a robot to do the job. Universe Today reports that researchers have developed a system that has autonomous drones use machine learning to find the smaller meteorites in impact sites that are either ‘hidden’ (even if observers traced the fall) or simply inaccessible.
Electronicssuasnews.com

Ultrahack Drone precision tournament 2021

Organized in Finland, this innovation competition seeks to boost the utilization of drone technology for the first time including both 5G and satellite technology. Launched in July, this international innovation tournament will assemble in late October, when the finals are organized in connection with the massive Assembly Summer ‘21 Fall Edition- event in Helsinki. The key objective of the tournament is to solve essential challenges regarding the utilization of drones, a.k.a. unmanned aerial minicopters. These challenges are especially related to equipment landing and precision flight in various demanding and changing environments.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

China’s Air Force Has a New Enemy (No, Not the U.S. Air Force)

Many of the world’s leaders in the field of science and technology, including the late Stephen Hawking, Telsa founder Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, have all expressed concern in recent years over the risks of artificial intelligence (AI) – most notably its potential use in autonomous weapons. Along with many in academia and human rights groups, the science and tech visionaries have warned that in the wrong hands there is a serious danger posed by AI.
EnvironmentWZZM 13

Take action to reduce pollution on Clean Air Action Days

As we move toward the heat of the summer we’re likely to have some Clean Air Action Days. But what does that mean? And what can we do in response? Amy Haack is the Clean Air Action Coordinator with the local Shoreline Regional Development Commission and she joined us to talk about what this special designation is all about and why we should care. Haack said a Clean Air Action Day is called when certain air pollutants are forecast to reach unhealthy levels. On these days, the public is asked to take voluntary actions like deferring lawn mowing and limiting car usage to reduce emissions and protect their health.
Public Healthhealthing.ca

What the pandemic taught Metro Vancouver about air pollution

COVID-19 provided Metro Vancouver with an involuntary experiment in how large reductions in emissions can improve air quality in the region. As pandemic restrictions went into place last March and businesses closed or shifted to a work from home model, the region’s air quality improved significantly, approaching levels authorities were planning to reach by 2050.

Comments / 0

Community Policy