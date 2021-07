While the familiarity of home can be helpful, watch for signs that reveal when your loved one needs more support. As we begin to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and redefine our new "normal," we may find ourselves questioning how best to care for aging loved ones. Is it safe for those with higher needs to return to long-term care facilities? And, conversely, can older adults – and particularly those with dementia – continue to live alone in their own home and age safely? After all, we know that living alone can be hard, and we clearly recognize how hard it can be to navigate dementia. Does that mean that living alone with dementia is impossible?