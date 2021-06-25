Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 22 Years, 6 Months in Death of George Floyd
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison, a judge ruled Friday in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted April 20 of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The former police officer, who has been in jail since his conviction, also faces separate federal civil rights charges in connection in Floyd's death.www.voanews.com