Pottstown, PA

Pottstown Rumble grass volleyball tournament returns after one-year hiatus

By Jeff Stover
Daily Local News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTTSTOWN — There was no “rumbling” in Pottstown during the summer of 2020, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic being at its peak. But with the opening of activities and events this year, one favorite pastime is back in business. The Pottstown Rumble, a grass volleyball tournament currently marking its 29th year of existence, returns to the borough for three days of high-level competition this weekend (June 25-27) at three local sites.

Sports
