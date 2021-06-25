Pottstown Rumble grass volleyball tournament returns after one-year hiatus

POTTSTOWN — There was no “rumbling” in Pottstown during the summer of 2020, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic being at its peak. But with the opening of activities and events this year, one favorite pastime is back in business. The Pottstown Rumble, a grass volleyball tournament currently marking its 29th year of existence, returns to the borough for three days of high-level competition this weekend (June 25-27) at three local sites.