Konami revealed this week that they will be launching Contra Returns, a new entry for the franchise, onto mobile devices. Developed by TiMi Studio Group, this game brings in all the excitement from the action platformer to iOS and Android as you'll be running through the jungles and high-tech security facilities with new characters, storylines, and customizable weapons. You'll be able to unlock skills to help you progress and upgrade your gear to help you better conquer the battlefield. You can check out more about it below along with the latest trailer, as the game is currently taking pre-registrations before launching on July 26th.