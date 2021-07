Mikel Arteta wants to sign Ben White to revamp Arsenal’s defence, but the club’s hesitation has opened the door for Manchester City to swoop in. Ben White is the player Mikel Arteta believes can serve as the cornerstone of Arsenal’s back line for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately for Arteta and higher-ups with the Gunners, the club’s hesitation to meet Brighton’s asking price has allowed Manchester City to join the fray for the talented centre back.