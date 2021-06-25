Police sources: Suspect in custody in shooting of man in front of 2 kids on Bronx street

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says deputies were called out to Hal Rogers Parkway Wednesday afternoon where a fatal shooting had taken place. Investigators say they arrived to find a man with several gunshot wounds in a Chevy pickup. A passing off-duty nurse stopped and performed CPR on the man, later identified as 59-year-old Timothy P. Miller, until the ambulance arrived. Miller, initially reported to have life-threatening injuries, was later pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s office. Witnesses told police a man in a black Ford Fusion had pulled along side the pickup and fired several rounds into the driver’s door area. When the truck stopped on the shoulder, the suspect turned around and fired several more rounds into the truck and fled toward Pulaski County. A short time later Somerset City Police along with Kentucky State Police stopped a vehicle matching the description driven by 46-year-old Brian Eldridge. During the stop, a pistol and several spent casings were recovered from the car. Eldridge was arrested and charged in connection to the shooting. He reportedly told deputies he “did not know” why he shot Miller. It has been determined that the two men were acquaintances. An autopsy of Miller’s body was scheduled for Thursday in Frankfort. Eldridge was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.