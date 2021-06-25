Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jared Padalecki Pleads With Fans After Exclusion from Supernatural Prequel: 'Please Don't Send Hate or Threats'

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe feud between Jared Padalecki and his Supernatural family appears to be no joke. Padalecki has taken to Twitter hours after hitting out at his co-star Jensen Ackles for not involving him in negotiations about The Winchesters, a new Supernatural prequel in development at The CW. "Hey world, thank you...

www.tvfanatic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Robbie Thompson
Person
Eric Kripke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winchesters#Cw#Chaos Machine Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
B98.5

‘Supernatural’ Prequel Series In Development

A Supernatural prequel series is currently in the works at The CW. The show hails from Jensen Ackles, who played older brother Dean in the original series, as well as his wife Danneel Ackles. According to Deadline, the project will focus on the Winchester parents, and will be titled The Winchesters. Jensen Ackles will also reprise his role of Dean, acting as the narrator of the series.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Supernatural Fans Want Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Return In Prequel Series

The Supernatural fandom is still reeling from last week’s announcement that The CW is working on a spinoff of the recently concluded hit show. A prequel series titled The Winchesters is being developed, set to focus on the younger days of John and Mary Winchester, Dean and Sam’s parents. Jensen Ackles is on board as an exec producer, and he’ll also provide narration in character as Dean.
Celebritiesbleedingcool.com

Supernatural: Eric Kripke Talks Tweet; Apologized to Jared Padalecki

When the news first broke on Thursday that The CW, Jensen Ackles, his wife & recurring SPN guest star Danneel Ackles, and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson were developing the Supernatural prequel spinoff The Winchesters, the initial reaction was strong and positive. One of those voicing their approval was SPN and The Boys creator Eric Kripke, taking to Twitter to offer them luck and his blessing. But since that time, things got a little shaky when Jared Padalecki took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the news and the way in which he first heard about it. Since that time, Padalecki and Ackles have spoken and everything appears to be smoothed over ("Once brothers, always brothers"- more on that below), and now Kripke has taken to Twitter to explain his original tweet was written under the assumption that Padalecki knew already. "Guys. When I wrote this, I assumed Jared knew. I was wrong. I already apologized to him & [Jared Padalecki] & [Jensen Ackles] worked it out. I love them both like brothers, both equally contributed to #SPN. Families have bumps, they overcome them, that's why they're family," Kripke wrote in his tweet earlier on Saturday- here's a look at the screencap:
TV & Videossacramentosun.com

Jensen Ackles teases 'Supernatural' prequel

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Hollywood star Jensen Ackles, after making amends with costar Jared Padalecki, recently teased his new 'Supernatural' prequel, titled 'The Winchesters'. According to US magazine, the star announced this sister show earlier this week. The prequel is set to follow John and Mary starting in 1972...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles have a run-in over the announcement of the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters

A few days ago we informed you that Supernatural will have a prequel. The project continues, however it seems that one of the Winchester brothers will not be involved. Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles announced that he and his wife, Danneel Ackles, will co-executive produce a prequel series called “The Winchesters” starring Sam’s parents and Dean Winchester. While Ackles will reprise his role as Dean to narrate the series, his co-star Jared Padalecki apparently won’t be involvedPadelecki shared on social media that he found out about the series’ prequel on Twitter, at the same time as the public.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The scandal between Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki continues

The protagonists of Supernatural led a scandal due to the new spin-off of the series, of which Jensen Ackles is a part but Jared Padalecki is not. Sometimes social networks serve as an intimate diary to air personal problems. This is how Jared Padalecki showed his pain and anger at the new Supernatural project of which Jensen Ackles is a part, but not him. This scandal caught the attention of all fans, because the dear brothers exchanged some words through Twitter.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

WALKER: Season 1, Episode 16: Dig Plot Synopsis, Director, & Air Date [The CW]

The CW‘s Walker: Season 1, Episode 16: Dig plot synopsis, director, and air date have been released. Walker stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Keegan Allen, Coby Bell, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Molly Hagan, Genevieve Padalecki, Jeff Pierre, and Mitch Pileggi. WALKER is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (“Being...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Fans Urge Diddy to Come Out After Praising Lil Nas X's BET Awards 2021 Kiss

Aside from complimenting the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker gushes over Queen Latifah for winning an award at the annual event. AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has made people convinced that he's a part of the LGBTQ community. After praising Lil Nas X for his making out session at the BET Awards 2021, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker was urged by fans to come out.
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jamie Lynn Spears Accuses Britney Fans Of Sending 'Death Threats' To Her Family, Pleads With Trolls To Stop

Jamie Lynn Spears claims she and her family are receiving death threats from her sister's diehard fans. Taking to Instagram Friday, the 30-year-old younger sister of Britney Spears asked her 2.2 million Instagram followers to ease up the threats, which she claims have also been directed at her daughters: 13-year-old Maddie Briann Aldridge and 3-year-old Ivey Joan Watson.
MoviesIGN

Don't Breathe 2: Exclusive Official Trailer Debut

Don't Breathe 2 opens only in theaters on August 13. Don't Breathe creators Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues have brought Stephen Lang's lethal Norman Nordstrom back for a ferocious follow-up to 2016's intense robbery-gone-wrong thriller. In the first Don’t Breathe, Lang's Norman was underestimated by everyone because of his blindness....

Comments / 0

Community Policy