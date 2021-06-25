Cancel
Seattle, WA

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate Open Houses: Burien, Renton, Normandy Park & Seattle

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2QTx_0afKxLLy00

SPONSORED:

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding four Open Houses this weekend in Burien, Renton, Normandy Park and Seattle.

The first Open House is a mid-century Burien rambler that’s unlike others you’ve seen:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JmdoC_0afKxLLy00

Remarkable vaulted ceilings and walls of windows welcome you in.

The brick, beams, & wood features give this home so much warmth.

The wood stove will too! Open kitchen updated with quartz counters, SS appliances, & incredible cabinet storage.

Dining area sits perfectly between kitchen & living room to enjoy all angles.

Down the hall see two bedrooms & one full bath – plus a primary suite! Private bathroom has heated floors & a dual-head, slate shower.

Upgraded to tankless water heater.

Relax on the front deck while admiring garden beds & fruit trees throughout the backyard.

Carport parking and ample off street options.

Quick access to WA-509 for commuters or drive 1st Ave S to explore Burien.

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 27: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: 13003 3rd Ave S., Burien WA 98168 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $499,950
  • MLS Number: 1795587
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Year Built: 1960
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,250 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 6,615 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Hardwood
  • Laminate
  • Ceiling Fan(s)
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Dining Room
  • Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0yKE_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ki6RO_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FMcQs_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUDoh_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQLBA_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCFv8_0afKxLLy00

MAP:

Next up is a beautiful Large View Home in Renton with lots of parking for 4+ cars boat or RV on side of the House:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39QLZd_0afKxLLy00

Fantastic view of Mts, and Valley from deck of Master or Large Deck with Hot Tub. set up for fun and entertainment, 2 sets French Doors lead to Sports Court and at back yard.

4+ Bedroom 3 full bath house with 3-bedroom, 2 bath in main living and 1+bedroom / 1-full bath down stairs with kitchenet and separate French door entrance to back yard. great for Rental Area.

2-Fireplaces and lots of room to enjoy.

Heat pump heating and cooling system, large 2-car Garage with Shop area in the rear and Beautiful 200sqft Sunroom to take in the Sunsets or just sit back and relax Easy to bus lines freeways, Schools, Hospital.

WHEN:

  • Friday June 25: 6 – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, June 26: 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 27: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE: 2911 Cedar Ave S., Renton (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $765,950
  • MLS Number: 1788914
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year Built: 1987
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,100 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Ceramic Tile
  • Hardwood
  • 2nd Master BR
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Elevator
  • French Doors
  • Hot Tub/Spa
  • Jetted Tub
  • Skylight(s)
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Walk-in Closet
  • Walk In Pantry

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11redv_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7vUT_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ti4BV_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271tMS_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ndrD_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3THtDQ_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306WHM_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VWWxD_0afKxLLy00

MAP:

The next Open House is an awe-inspiring Normandy Park modern farmhouse home w/luxury finishes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9pXP_0afKxLLy00

Large gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceilings which flow onto large outdoor living deck w/gas hookup. Incredible entertaining spaces.

Mother-in-law suite, great for guests, nanny quarters or AirBNB.

Gorgeous master suite w/ walk-in closet.

Mudroom off large garage.

Huge fully finished basement with stunning wet bar.

Level yard with professional landscaping and courtyard. A/C and wired for generator.

Lot A beach rights.

This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

  • Sunday, June 27, Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 20540 Marine View Dr SW, Normandy Park, 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $1,599,995
  • MLS Number: 1779818
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Year Built: 1971
  • Approximate House SqFt: 3,682 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 16,380 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Central A/C
  • Forced Air
  • Tankless Water Heater
  • Ceramic Tile
  • Hardwood
  • Wall to Wall Carpet
  • 2nd Kitchen
  • Bath Off Master
  • Dining Room
  • French Doors
  • Vaulted Ceilings
  • Walk-in Closet
  • Wet Bar
  • Wired for Generator

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjrSX_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ji2rn_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGr7_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dheKu_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3m2k_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QcQYm_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qyjgk_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn06w_0afKxLLy00

MAP:

Next up is a great Skyway Charmer with lots of upside and room to grow, very Cute house located in convenient Skyway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFSUj_0afKxLLy00

Large lot with out building ready for Garage, storage or ADU, New Windows and Location, location!

Minutes from I-5, 405 Light rail, shopping, dining and tons more!

3 nice size bedrooms and 1 full bath.

Bright and spacious living room with an open kitchen.

Mature, easy to maintain landscaping with a fully fenced yard and parking for up to 4 cars!

WHEN:

  • Saturday, June 26: Noon – 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, June 27: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

  • 12628 74th pl Place S., Seattle (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

  • List Price: $459,950
  • MLS Number: 1788966
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Year Built: 1943
  • Approximate House SqFt: 1,290 s.f.
  • Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,738 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

  • Bath Off Master
  • Dbl Pane/Storm Windw
  • Dining Room

PHOTOS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sD4Pl_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLbJD_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMeE8_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wH1nY_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s2qey_0afKxLLy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HZwO7_0afKxLLy00

MAP:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

