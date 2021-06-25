Cancel
Nana, Papa Trade Burgers for Ice Cream

By Mackenzie Francisco
thesevenlakesinsider.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone’s favorite Nana and Papa, Lisa and Dwight Young, rolled back into the food truck scene recently with a concept that’s slightly less greasy. What was once Nana & Papa’s Old Fashioned Burgers is now Nana & Papa’s Ice Cream — a fully-stocked dairy trailer that’s making its way around the pines.

