TikTok of Addison Rae dancing in public goes viral for stranger’s awkward reaction
People are roasting a viral video that captured TikTok sensation Addison Rae dancing in public, with people pointing out the stranger in the background’s reaction. 20-year-old Addison Rae is one of the biggest stars to emerge from the ever-expanding video app TikTok. Although she only began posting on the app in 2019, she has already accumulated over 80 million followers on the app, along with large followings on other platforms like Instagram.www.dexerto.com