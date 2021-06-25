Cancel
TikTok of Addison Rae dancing in public goes viral for stranger’s awkward reaction

dexerto.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople are roasting a viral video that captured TikTok sensation Addison Rae dancing in public, with people pointing out the stranger in the background’s reaction. 20-year-old Addison Rae is one of the biggest stars to emerge from the ever-expanding video app TikTok. Although she only began posting on the app in 2019, she has already accumulated over 80 million followers on the app, along with large followings on other platforms like Instagram.

Behind Viral VideosCosmopolitan

People are losing it at this video of Addison Rae filming a TikTok in front of someone trying to work

If there's one thing we know about being a social media sensation, and especially a TikToker, it's that you have to learn never to be embarrassed by anything. Whether it's vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you've got to be willing to just go with it. Which is exactly what's going on in this behind the scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man seated behind her awkwardly tries to carry on working on his laptop. Props to her, and him quite frankly.
Musicdexerto.com

Addison Rae explains how she deals with hate about her music

After revealing how nervous she is for her upcoming movie, Addison Rae has explained why liking your own projects is the most important thing when facing haters, especially when it comes to music. Ever since Addison Rae rose to popularity online in 2019 after starting a TikTok account, the opportunities...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS’ V’s “Perfume Dance” from the music video of “Butter” has become a viral trend on TikTok.

One of the most common and widely applauded topics that often headlines worldwide is none other than the many admirable stories of BTS’s all-rounder star V being the ultimate trendsetter of this generation. Whether it is through his bold fashion statements, his out-of-the-box creativity, or with his stellar performances, V has proven himself to be an individual who ignites a deep sense of artistry among the audiences.
Theater & DanceA.V. Club

Black TikTokers, tired of being ripped off, will not create a dance for “Thot Shit”

The cycle of popular songs on TikTok has been clear for a while now. A musician releases a track, a viral dance arises and millions of users take their shot at acing it, some of them gaining fame because of it—and then a new song comes along. However, a glitch in the Matrix occurred when “Thot Shit” by Megan Thee Stallion was released and no Black creator stepped in to choreograph a new viral dance for white users to latch onto. It’s called attention to how Black creators drive internet culture and trends, with white people consistently co-opting and profiting off their ideas. There’s now been a deliberate effort by many Black users to not create a dance for the song.
CelebritiesPopculture

Addison Rae and Hailey Bieber Respond to Rumors of a Feud Between Them

Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae are shooting down rumors of tension between them after a "rude" interaction on the model's YouTube went viral. Bieber's "Who's in My Bathroom" featuring Rae, which followed the duo making sandwiches, dropped on May 26. In the episode, Rae opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend and fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Teenager documents inconveniences of living in real-life medieval castle in viral TikTok videos

A 19-year-old has gone viral on TikTok with videos documenting why living in a 12th century castle isn’t as glamorous as one would expect.Ludovica Sannazzaro, who goes by the username @thecastlediary on TikTok, lives in the Italian castle Castello Sannazzaro, located in Monferrato, Italy, with her family.However, according to Sannazzaro, whose family has passed down the mansion for 28 generations, the realities of castle life weren’t always accurately depicted in Disney fairytales, as the 107,639-sq-ft-home can actually be quite inconvenient.In a TikTok posted last week, the 19-year-old describes the daily race to meet the mail carrier when he rings the...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Addison Rae Kicks Off Tour For Netflix’s She’s All That Remake With Pics And A Dance TikTok (Of Course)

This past year has been a whirlwind for Addison Rae, as the social media star’s following has been steadily growing. Along the way, she’s even become friends with Kourtney Kardashian and now seems to be one of the reality TV star’s besties. Now, Rae is preparing to enter a new stage in her career, as she’ll be making her acting debut this summer in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That. The press tour for the teen comedy is about to kick off, and Rae marked the occasion with photos and, of course, a dance video on TikTok.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Newsweek

Bizarre Breakup Text Slammed in Viral Video

Getting dumped—especially via text message—is never fun. However, for one TikTok user, the experience was made even worse after she received a confusing message that featured a "plot-twist" ending. TikToker @_michelleboller posted the video late last week: in it, a green-screen effect shows a screenshot of the text message, which...
PetsPosted by
Newsweek

Dog Films Her Own TikTok Video and the Internet Is Obsessed

TikTok is popular with millions of people the world over—they use the app to create and share videos of their lives. However, what you may not have known is that dogs are also getting in on the act by creating their own content... well, sort of. A video has gone...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Internet Can't Get Enough Of Addison Rae Recording A TikTok Awkwardly In Front Of Some Dude

Addison Rae may be moving on to bigger and greener pastures, but she hasn't forgotten her roots quite yet. That is, making viral dances on TikTok for her more than 81 million followers. However, an insider caught a view of Rae awkwardly recording her latest video (in front of some random guy). And the awkwardness of it all is just too much for the Internet.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

Ibai banned on Twitch for third time after showing nudity

Popular Spanish streamer Ibai has been banned on Twitch for the third time after he accidentally showed nudity during a broadcast. His ban has been lifted less than 24 hours later. On June 15, Ibai’s Twitch channel vanished from the Amazon-owned platform, and fans were immediately asking why. Luckily, they...
AnimalsPosted by
Fatherly

Viral TikTok of Pitbull and Deer Becoming BFFs is Just Like a Disney Movie

A mega-viral TikTok video of a deer and a pitbull striking up an unlikely animal friendship is straight out of a Disney movie, and it is too cute to put into words. The Tiktok, posted by user Brennalina just four days ago, shows a pit bull adorably having the zoomies around a deer that has apparently lived on her parent’s property for years.
Behind Viral Videoswomansday.com

Hailey Bieber Says She Was "So Upset" After That Restaurant Hostess Called Her "Rude" in Viral TikTok

There have been many popular genres of content to emerge out of TikTok over the past year, but one of the most talked about by far was TikTokers rating their interactions with celebrities while working in service jobs. Hailey Bieber was one of them, with former restaurant hostess Julia Carolan claiming that Hailey was unpleasant while she served her. Hailey later apologized for her behavior, but she's now saying that the video made her feel upset at the time.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

BRS Kash Samples Viral TikTok Song For "Oh No"

BRS Kash went viral on TikTok with his ultra-raunchy single "Throat Baby," which went crazy after DaBaby and City Girls jumped on the remix. The Atlanta-based rapper, who is signed to Love Renaissance, is officially back with potentially his next big hit, sampling a popular sound from TikTok and catching onto the algorithm for his new track "Oh No."

