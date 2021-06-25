Hegeler Hall to house health care education center

Danville Area Community College Board Chairman Dave Harby talks at the groundbreaking ceremony for Hegeler Hall Friday morning. Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

DANVILLE — A groundbreaking ceremony, without shovels or an actual ground breaking, occurred Friday morning for renovations in the former U.S. Army Reserve Center to become Hegeler Hall at Danville Area Community College.

The Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation is helping DACC expand and enhance an educational facility for nursing, medical imaging and health-information technology.

The new center will be located in the former Army Reserve building at 2408 E. Main St., that abuts the northeast corner of the campus.

Julius’s latest gift to DACC comes posthumously, with the Hegeler Foundation recognizing what DACC meant to Julius during his life.

“This is something Julius would have wanted to do,” said DACC Board Chairman Dave Harby, adding that students are going to be the beneficiaries.

Harby said the health care education center will be for many generations to come.

DACC Foundation Executive Director Tonya Hill said this was another historical DACC ceremony.

“Julius had a big heart for healthcare and DACC,” Hill said. “His legacy and love continues on at DACC.”

A health care education center has a special space in her heart too, with Hill being a breast cancer survivor.

When she has procedures done, she said she always asks the health care professionals where they went to school. She’s proud when they say DACC.

“(Julius) loved this college, this community,” added foundation board president Tom Chamberlain. “He continues to fly over this college all the time.”

State Rep. Tom Bennett said there’s been nursing shortages, and this center will help in meeting health care needs.

The first phase will be the first floor. DACC’s entire nursing program will move there and expand.

“This will be where our marquee program in nursing is,” said DACC President Stephen Nacco.

He said Julius’s spirit is in every corner of the campus, and this is a crowning achievement tribute.

The Hegeler Foundation’s gift will help fund a project that will cost an estimated $5.7 million to complete. State and federal funding also will be used.

The Hegeler Foundation has stipulated that construction begin on or before July 2022. But DACC has already begun a process to hire an architect and hopes to have work begin this summer.

“The first phase will be most likely to address some minor asbestos abatement as well as ADA issues, such as in installing an elevator between the building’s two floors and in making the restrooms accessible,” said Doug Adams, facilities executive director.

The former Army Reserve was built in 1958 and had been vacant since 2010.

The two-story main building will become a health care education center, with about a dozen classrooms and a health care simulation lab which would be like a real nursing station.

“Programs in nursing and medical imaging will benefit greatly by moving into a more spacious facility. We would have the opportunity for program growth and enhanced educational support, such as by locating a healthcare simulation lab in this building,” said DACC Academic Affairs Vice President Natalie Page.

The nursing and medical imaging departments have been located in the cramped lower level of the Mary Miller Complex.

An expansion is needed for the William B. Black Health Professions Center which houses programs in nursing, radiologic technology, sonography and echocardiography.