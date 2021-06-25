Comments about critical race theory cause tension at CCSD meeting

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Public comments made about critical race theory created a fiery conversation at the CCSD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday night. "I don’t know a Black student who doesn’t know about Tuskegee ... I don’t know a Hispanic student who doesn’t know about migrant rights. You can laugh all you want. This is history," one teacher said. "They know it, they know we know it, and they sit in our classroom and they wait to see if we’re going to teach it and when they don’t, you know what they do? They tune out."