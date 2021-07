Summer evenings, when the British weather actually allows a little warmth, can make for an uncomfortable night’s sleep. Even with windows open and fans on full blast, a heavy duvet seems like the last thing you want covering your clammy body.Of course, you can do all sorts of things to keep cool in bed: freeze your socks, have a cold shower before turning in or even fill a hot water bottle with ice-cold water. But the right summer duvet, light enough to cover you but not heavy enough to make you sweat, will make sure you’re not walking around like...