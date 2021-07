Across New York state, more than 66.0% of adults have now completed their COVID-19 vaccine series, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday. According to CDC data cited by the governor, 73.1% of all New Yorkers age 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose and 66.6% have completed their vaccine series. 60.9% of New Yorkers of all ages have received at least one dose and 55.2% have completed their vaccine series.