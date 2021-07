NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Curb Records and the Mike Curb Foundation have filed a lawsuit against the governor over a controversial bathroom bill. HB1182 goes into effect on Thursday. The new law "requires a public or private entity or business that operates a building or facility open to the general public to post a notice at the entrance of each public restroom of the entity's or business's policy of allowing a member of either biological sex to use any public restroom within the building or facility."