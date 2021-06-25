Can I travel to amber list countries with my children?
After what can only be described as an extremely trying 18 months, it is entirely understandable that most people are keen for a holiday abroad. The pandemic has resulted in significant changes in the way we have to live our lives, not least the constraints placed on our freedoms and the ability to travel across the country and overseas. The restrictions have resulted in people not being able to visit their home countries, and children being prevented from seeing relatives for over a year.wellbeingmagazine.com