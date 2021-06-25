What Life With Migraine Is Like for Me

There are few things in life more unpleasant, painful, and downright dreadful than a migraine. For severe migraine sufferers, the pounding head, nausea, and sensitivity to light and sound can make just going about daily life unbearable. Migraines, far from being just a bad headache, are actually a neurological condition that has multiple stages and can last for several days, according to Healthline. The first stage, called the prodrome stage, is experienced in the days leading up to a migraine attack, and it is characterized by depression, fatigue, irritability, neck stiffness, and food cravings. Some people also experience auras, vision loss, or even hear voices, according to the Mayo Clinic.