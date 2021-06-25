Cancel
Advocacy

Take Steps in the fight against Crohn's and Colitis on June 26

By Lindsay Hoffman
Fox17
 16 days ago

The Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is inviting everyone to Take Steps this weekend to help support the fight against Inflammatory Bowel Diseases. On Saturday, June 26 head to Millennium Park to join dozens of members of the IBD community supporting one another in their fight against Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

www.fox17online.com
