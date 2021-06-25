Take Steps in the fight against Crohn's and Colitis on June 26

Biomed Pharmacother. 2021 Jul;139:111661. doi: 10.1016/j.biopha.2021.111661. Epub 2021 May 8. During the past decade, accumulating evidence from the research highlights the suggested effects of bacterial communities of the human gut microbiota and their metabolites on health and disease. In this regard, microbiota-derived metabolites and their receptors, beyond the immune system, maintain metabolism homeostasis, which is essential to maintain the host’s health by balancing the utilization and intake of nutrients. It has been shown that gut bacterial dysbiosis can cause pathology and altered bacterial metabolites’ formation, resulting in dysregulation of the immune system and metabolism. The short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate, acetate, and succinate, are produced due to the fermentation process of bacteria in the gut. It has been noted remodeling in the gut microbiota metabolites associated with the pathophysiology of several neurological disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, stress, anxiety, depression, autism, vascular dementia, schizophrenia, stroke, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders, among others. This review will discuss the current evidence from the most significant studies dealing with some SCFAs from gut microbial metabolism with selected neurological disorders.