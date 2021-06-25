DIVE REPORT: NOT SMOOTH, BUT COMFORTABLE

The wind has been slowly backing all day and everyone knows there is a cold front on its way. By nightfall the wind is a steady 30-knot blow and I know I won’t get much sleep tonight. I’m currently in a city marina mooring field with 200 or so other boats. Don’t get me wrong, I love being on a ball. A good mooring ball will not drag around like an anchor can. Also, not being on a dock, there is a huge reduction in your contact with roaches, rats, iguanas and who knows what else. Unlike being on a dock, moorings will allow your boat to point the wind which gives you great airflow below decks. But being on a mooring ball also means you must be ever vigilant looking out for the other guy. You know the ones who use, say, cotton clothesline as anchor line. No, I’m not being funny.