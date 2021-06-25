Gardening Tips: Toxic plants: poison ivy
It is now officially summer and most of us have all of our gardens planted, finally, and our biggest concern right now is keeping the crops weeded as they grow. Most vegetable garden plants can tolerate a few weeds, without suffering a major loss in yields, but any weeds in an ornamental garden are too many. It is a question of economics versus aesthetics. Of course some weeds are worse than others in our gardens, but some of the worst weeds will be found far away from the garden. One weed that I have worked hard to eliminate from my immediate yard, roadside and nearby forest, is poison ivy.www.hudsonvalley360.com