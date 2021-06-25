Report: Spurs turn to ex-Wolves boss Nuno in frantic search for new coach
Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo over their longstanding coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN's James Olley. Spurs reportedly turned to Nuno - who departed Wolves by "mutual agreement" in May - after holding talks with former manager Mauricio Pochettino, ex-Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte, former AS Roma tactician Paulo Fonseca, and ex-Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso.www.thescore.com