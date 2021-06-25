Yellville-Summit announces 2021-22 schedule

New student registration will be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Health Clinic. A copy of the student’s social security card, immunization record and birth certificate as proof of child’s age should be presented at time of registration. Contact the school counselors Ashley Woodell at 870-449-4244 for kindergarten-4th grade; Kary Duffy at 870-449-4066 for 5th-8th grade; or Anna Cantrell at 870-449-4066 for 9th-12th grade with any questions. Students who attended Yellville-Summit in 2020/21 DO NOT NEED TO REGISTER.