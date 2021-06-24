Cancel
This NH Bird’s Entertaining Broken Wing Act Is For Survival

This has been an unusually good year to see a killdeer in NH. If you happen to be walking anywhere near their nest this summer, don't be fooled by the 'Broken Wing' act. Killdeer can be found at the beach, (they are technically a plover after all), but they'll also commonly find refuge in sparse grassy fields, not unlike what we have here in the Granite State.

