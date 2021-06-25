WPBFD: Prevent Child Deaths in Hot Cars

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (June 25, 2021) – West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty and the West Palm Beach Fire Department (WPBFD) remind citizens to never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle. Nationwide, 52 children died after being left in hot cars in 2018. While it is never a good idea to leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, doing so can especially deadly during this time of year.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics:

Heat stroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15.

Cars heat up quickly. In just 10 minutes, a car can heat up 20 degrees Fahrenheit (F) and temperatures can top 150 F in Florida.

Children’s bodies heat up three to five times faster than an adult’s body. When left in a hot car, a child’s major organs begin to shut down when their temperature reaches 104 F. Children can die when their temperature reaches 107F.

Tips to Avoid Hot Car Tragedies (Source: American Academy of Pediatrics)

Always check the back seat and make sure all children are out of the car before locking it and walking away.

Avoid distractions while driving, especially cell phone use.

Be extra alert when there is a change in your routine, like when someone else is driving your child or you take a different route to work or child care.

Have your child care provider call if your child is more than 10 minutes late.

Put your cell phone, bag, or purse in the back seat, so you can check the back seat when you arrive at your destination.

If someone else is driving your child, always check to make sure they have arrived safely.

Keep your car locked when it is parked to prevent a curious child from entering when no one is around. Many hot car deaths have occurred when a child mistakenly locks themselves inside.

Make sure children do not have easy access to your car keys. Store them out of a child’s reach. Teach children that cars are not safe places in which to play.

Keep rear fold-down seats closed to prevent a child from crawling into the trunk from inside the car.

Remind children that cars, especially car trunks, should not be used for games like hide-and-seek.

“Even the most loving and attentive parent, relative or caregiver can forget a child in the backseat,” said West Palm Beach Fire Chief Diana Matty. “Hot car tragedies are entirely preventable. We urge everyone to be extra cautious during these hot summer months.”

