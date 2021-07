On this episode of Pros React, Enable joins IGN Compete to look into the upset that the Toronto Ultra pulled off against the Atlanta FaZe in Stage 2 of the Call of Duty League. Enable (100 Thieves) gives us his breakdown of the deciding plays and insight into what the win meant for the Ultra. After wins against LA Thieves, Minnesota ROKKR and Dallas Empire the Ultra went up against the FaZe Clan in the finals of the CoD League. Ultra had a roster of Cammy, CleanX, Bance and Insight attempting to achieve the impossible. Reaching this stage in Call of Duty highlights the intensity and level of perfection Ultra reached in the three previous matches. This was one match in CDL that won't be forgotten about anytime soon.