Photo : Getty Images Europe

Hugh Jackman is inching closer to the reopening of Broadway.

The “X-Men” star shared a video of his rehearsal for the lead in “The Music Man.” An instructor keeps time as jackman tap dances a routine. The opening was paused, as was all of Broadway, due to COVID, but fans can get excited, because the curtain is set to go up on “The Music Man” on December 20th.

Tickets are on sale now.

Source: UPI