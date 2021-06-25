Dealer Pitches Garbage Bag Filled With Weed Off Of Roof

The NYPD says a drug dealer pitched a garbage bag stuffed with pot off a roof to keep it out of the hands of armed robbers. Reports say Lisheng Xie set up the rooftop meeting to sell 19-pounds of weed for $20-grand. When the two buyers pulled a weapon, a “tussle” ensued, and Xie threw the bag off the roof and onto the sidewalk below. When cops arrived, the arrested Xie on drug possession charges. As far as the would-be robbers, one is still at-large, and the other was taken into custody after falling down some stairs during his escape and hurting his knee.

Source: NY Daily News