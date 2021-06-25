Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Dealer Pitches Garbage Bag Filled With Weed Off Of Roof

Posted by 
710 WOR
710 WOR
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yOqEM_0afKk8Qd00

The NYPD says a drug dealer pitched a garbage bag stuffed with pot off a roof to keep it out of the hands of armed robbers. Reports say Lisheng Xie set up the rooftop meeting to sell 19-pounds of weed for $20-grand. When the two buyers pulled a weapon, a “tussle” ensued, and Xie threw the bag off the roof and onto the sidewalk below. When cops arrived, the arrested Xie on drug possession charges. As far as the would-be robbers, one is still at-large, and the other was taken into custody after falling down some stairs during his escape and hurting his knee.

Source: NY Daily News

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
388
Followers
332
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Drug Possession#Falling Down#Nypd#Ny Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Queens, NYNew York Post

NYPD cop arrested for drawing gun during parking dispute, police say

An off-duty NYPD officer was busted early Tuesday for allegedly drawing a gun during a parking dispute with another man in Queens, cops said. Aaron Cooper, 23, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. after a squabble with a stranger in front of the other man’s home on 154th Street, police said.
Ohio Statelawofficer.com

Trooper saves man from choking on bag of ‘weed’

OHIO — An Ohio state trooper had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on a motorist who swallowed a bag of pot during a traffic stop. The law enforcement professional is being credited with saving the choking man during the encounter. Trooper Charles Hoskin is seen on video approaching the driver,...
Popculture

$1.19 Billion Marijuana Crop Seized in Massive Cartel-Connected Bust

A massive drug bust in California saw authorities seize over 16 tons of marijuana worth $1.19 billion. The operation by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department lasted ten days and is the largest seizure and destruction of an illegal marijuana operation in the department's history. According to CBS News, 22 felony...
North Wildwood, NJAtlantic City Press

North Wildwood police say man stole bag off beach

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man was arrested Monday after stealing a bag from the beach, police said. At 12:11 p.m., officers received a report of a bag stolen off a beach chair on 12th Avenue, police said in a news release. Officers Dominic DeMusz and Christopher Pollack scoured the...
Lancaster, CAtheavtimes.com

Man suspected of setting fire to chicken coop in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man who authorities say set fire to his family’s chicken coop in Lancaster is at large Friday morning. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station were called at 11:30 pm. Thursday, July 8, to the 43000 block of 55th Street East to find the coop on fire, said Lt. Ethan Marquez.
Palm Beach, FLPosted by
NewsRadio WFLA

Two Toddlers Left Alone In Hotel Room At The Breakers Palm Beach

A couple faces charges after leaving two toddlers alone in a hotel room at the famous Breakers Resort in Palm Beach. Police say 32-year old Tatiana Newell and 36-year old Joseph Newell had gone to dinner at the hotel on July 1st, when housekeepers went into the room to clean it around 9 p.m. That's when they found the children, who appeared to be around one and two years old, sleeping in cribs.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
CrimeOnline

Boy removed from home after video shows relatives abusing him, shaving ‘GAY’ on his head: Reports

Authorities in Georgia removed a 12-year-old boy from his home on Friday, a day after he was reportedly filmed being beaten and having his head shaved for being gay. Atlanta police confirmed to WXIA that the child was removed from the residence on June 18 and placed in the Division of Family and Children Services’ care. A day earlier, relatives were reportedly seen on Instagram Live beating the child — who had the word “gay” shaved into the side of his head with hair clippers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy