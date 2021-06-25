Cancel
IAN HILL Says Setlist For JUDAS PRIEST's Upcoming Tour Will Contain Some 'Surprises'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with Sweetwater's Nick Bowcott, founding JUDAS PRIEST bassist Ian Hill spoke about the band's upcoming touring plans. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's a festival in Britain called Bloodstock. We're doing that one in August, which is great, because we will rehearse over here anyway [for the American upcoming tour] — musically and the production, 'cause the gear is here, basically. It'll be a great warm-up show, a great reintroduction to everything. It'll be the first show that we've done for two years. And then we ship everything back out to the States to start the American leg, which starts — I think the first date is on the 9th of September somewhere; I can't remember where. We'll do a week or so rehearsals in the States as well. And then we're on our way."

