The Minnewaska Area School board heard a proposal for a facilities naming program which would be used by the Laker Foundation for the endowment program. “This endowment program would be established not to supplant the taxpayer’s responsibility… that is there through your levies, your operational levies, things like that. What the endowment is designed to do is offer the opportunity for a group that’s independent of the school district…and is designed to allow them to raise money through naming our facilities to be utilized by staff and students in the district through a grant program,” said MAS Interim Superintendent Rick Ellingworth.