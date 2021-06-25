The Authentique wine bar plans East Nashville opening
The third piece of Melvil Arnt’s East Nashville Francophile trifecta is getting ready to open. As he did with his other two businesses, Once Upon a Time in France and the soon-to-open Overlord, Arnt has transformed an otherwise unremarkable storefront into a continental hideaway. The Authentique, housed in a former CBD shop, now sports decorative ceiling tiles, patterned period wallpaper, French-themed artwork, bistro tables and a sleek bar. The cozy, 800-square-foot space on Gallatin Road is across the street from Once Upon a Time in France, the restaurant he runs with his family.www.nashvillepost.com