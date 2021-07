FaZe Swagg has showcased his Cold War MP5 Warzone loadout, and it’s designed to maintain a high amount of mobility to get up close and personal with opponents. Throughout Warzone Season 3, the MAC-10 reigned as the most popular SMG in the game, boasting a fast TTK and an unmatched rate of fire. However, now Season 4 has arrived, a new set of guns has taken over the meta. Currently, these are the Milano 821 and the Cold War MP5.