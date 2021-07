With the price of fuel increasing by over a buck a gallon in the last six months and no end in sight, I thought we might talk a little about how to save on your next fill up. The first thing we can all do is slow down. The big SUVs most of us drive will get much better mileage if we cut our speed. Testing shows that, on average, an SUV going 55 instead of 75 will increase fuel mileage by from 10 to 14 miles per gallon. That's a pretty good savings and it will improve your sedan mileage as well.