Another week's gone and it's time to recap. Microsoft unveiled Windows 11 with a new design and smart features. The taskbar icons are now centered, instead of on the left, windows have a rounded edge, updates are 40% smaller and work better in the background, and the OS can run Android apps. This last bit is enabled through the Intel Bridge compiler, which translates non-X86 apps to run on both Intel and AMD processors. Windows 11 will be out as a free update for compatible devices later this year.