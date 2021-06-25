Cancel
Tweaked 2021 Nissan Rogue Achieves Improved Crash-Test Results

By Andrew Ganz
autotrader.com
 16 days ago

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), mid-year changes to the all-new 2021 Nissan Rogue have improved its crash-test scores. The redesigned Rogue retains its four-star overall rating — an admittedly unusual score for a brand new model — but tweaks implemented during the production of the SUV improved its front-impact protection for the passenger from a disconcerting two stars to four stars.

