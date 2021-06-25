Tweaked 2021 Nissan Rogue Achieves Improved Crash-Test Results

The replacement for the 370Z is due to be revealed in August. Nissan's Z cars have built up quite a following over the last five decades as an affordable, enjoyable sports car. The format has always changed over the years, dancing between inline and vee engines and flirting with turbos in the mid 90s. Now, we're due for a new Z to carry on this storied line, and an example of that very car was just spotted in Miami, Arizona by YouTuber MrFixIt.