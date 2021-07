How many phases are in Scarlet Nexus? The story of Scarlet Nexus is divided into “phases,” which is really just a fancy way of saying chapters. Regardless of your chosen protagonist, the game will still feature the same number of phases. Granted, the story deviates quite heavily depending on your choice of Yuito or Kasane, so dedicated players will want to run through the game a second time as the other character to get the full story, which technically doubles the chapter count. Here are all the phases in Scarlet Nexus.