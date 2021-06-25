Cancel
Justices Raise the Bar on Consumer Privacy and Data Breach Class Actions

By Marcia Coyle
Law.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA divided U.S. Supreme Court on Friday limited the ability of consumers who allege harm from privacy and data security breaches to seek class action damages under a key federal statute. In the case TransUnion v. Ramirez, the 5-4 majority, led by Justice Brett Kavanaugh, ruled that plaintiffs who proved...

www.law.com
