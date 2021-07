Not even the Bible outsells James Patterson. His latest, No. 1 on the best seller list, is — with Bill Clinton — “The President’s Daughter.”. “I wrote my first book at age 25. I had no money. I moved to New York, stayed in a hotel room that was barely 8-by-10 and where someone had penciled X’s all over the wallpaper. I knew I had to get out of there. Three publishers turned my first book down. But this was a miracle. It actually won an award as the best mystery — so, immediately, I was off to the races.