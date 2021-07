Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to Winds of Change for an assault with a weapon. The caller said the suspect, 58-year-old Neil Mahle, charged an employee with a knife. Dispatch said Neil left the scene on his bike and was headed toward the Zip Trip gas station. Neil's wife, Lu, was with him and the caller was concerned for her safety. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.