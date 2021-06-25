Cancel
NJ community on edge after couple disappears in collapsed Miami tower

By Dan Alexander
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
As the search continued Friday for survivors of a collapsed 12-story condo near Miami, the New Jersey township of Lakewood is waiting to hear about a young couple visiting a resident of the building. The man and woman who live in the Coventry Square section of Lakewood were visiting the...

