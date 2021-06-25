Cancel
Valier, MT

Homesteading “VALIER” Style

By Jerry Puffer
K96 FM
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The infamous Valier Homesteading Days are underway THIS weekend! Today's (Friday) events include a softball tournament, a Poker Run & Karaoke over at Froggie's Bar & Grill. Tomorrow, Saturday, the Homesteader Hustle 5K FUN run/walk kicks off at 8 o'clock SHARP at the Fireman's Pavilion. Don't worry about a thing...admission to the run is FREE! Donations WILL benefit the Valier Food Pantry.

k96fm.com
K96 FM

K96 FM

Shelby, MT
ABOUT

K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k96fm.com
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Valier, MT
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Rockin’ The Garden In Conrad

The Conrad Garden Club will be meeting at High Noon today (Friday) at the Conrad Senior Center. IMMEDIATELY following this afternoon's meeting, there'll be a class on :Rock" Garden Art" at 1 o'clock. Everyone's welcome to come down to Conrad, & join the gardening FUN. As my friend, Thad White, often reminds me, "The ultimate goal of farming is not the growing of crops, but the cultivation & the perfection of human beings." Let's "farm" them gardens!
MusicPosted by
K96 FM

Toby Keith Named His Easy Money Band in Honor of His First Gig

Every musician remembers their very first gig, where the nerves were most likely rattling and a few bucks were handed over at the end of the night. Toby Keith's first show made such a lasting impression that he ended up naming his Easy Money Band after the memory. The singer's...
EntertainmentPosted by
K96 FM

Garth Brooks Announces Gillette Stadium Tour Stop

Garth Brooks has added a stop at Massachusetts' Gillette Stadium to his 2021 Stadium Tour. The country superstar will play the venue in Foxborough, outside of Boston, this fall. Brooks' Gillette Stadium concert is set for Oct. 9 at 7PM. It will be his first-ever concert at the venue, and...
Conrad, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Conrad Farmers Market Offers Free Classes

The Conrad Farmer’s Market is held on Tuesday evenings in Legion Park through September 7. The market will be open for shopping from 4-7 pm. If interested in being a vendor, call or email Pondera County Agent Adriane Good at 271-4054 or adriane.good@montana.edu. New this year will be classes at...
Choteau, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Got Grit?

The "Got Grit" 5K Obstacle Course Race is set for tomorrow (Saturday) down in Choteau. The "race" is a fundraiser by the Choteau Volleyball team. You can pre-register for the race today (Friday) by calling 590 4033, or 590 0029. Day-of registration will be available tomorrow (Saturday) morning from 9 until 1:30 at Choteau City Park. Don't worry about a thing...discounts are available for families. Happy 4th of July!
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Come 2 The Shelby BBQ!

It wouldn't be 4th of July without our Shelby Fire Department's infamous BBQ, & there'll be a spectacular one this 4th of July Sunday. Everyone's welcome to come by the firehall between 11 o'clock & 2, on Sunday. Don't worry about a thing...you'll be able eat in or take out. They'll have a 50/50 raffle along with other FUN prizes up for grabs. Happy 4th of July from our Shelby Fire Department. Hope to see you Sunday. Donations are always welcome...
MusicPosted by
K96 FM

Country Proud: See Artists Wearing the American Flag

While a few country artists only wear the American flag on special occasions, others will pull out a patriotic jacket, tank top or guitar whenever the mood strikes them. Country music leads all genres in terms of patriotism, so it's not surprising to find many pictures of the biggest artists wearing the American flag over the last ten years. Some photos in this gallery come from post-9/11 remembrances or concerts. However, Carrie Underwood wore a tank top modeled after the flag just because.
HobbiesPosted by
K96 FM

FWP ADDS FEATURES TO NEW ONLINE HUNT PLANNER MAP

HELENA – Staff at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks have added new features to FWP’s online Hunt Planner map, a free interactive mapping website for researching hunting opportunities in the state. These new features will become available starting July 7. The new Hunt Planner, which became available to the public...
Bozeman, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Museum of The Rockies Fundraiser Set for July 8.

BOZEMAN — Museum of the Rockies will host its inaugural fundraising event, Taste of the Rockies, on Thursday, July 8, outside the museum. The benefit will highlight the museum itself, the Northern Rocky Mountain region, paleontology and the museum’s summer exhibit, “The Vikings Begin.”. The benefit will feature food and...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
K96 FM

Make Mine A Ditch

That's what my late father used to say...it's also the title of a SPECTACULAR new read from Paul Snyder. Paul Snyder's beautifully illustrated, "Make Mine a Ditch!"-Beautiful Backbars Under the Big Sky," will bring a smile to face of all Montanans. As a native Montanan himself, Paul has always been intrigued by the beautiful, ornate backbars in our Montana saloons. His appreciation of the age, woodwork, artistic appearance & variety of backbars grew with time. Paul captured as much history-& many photographs-as possible of the backbars remaining in our Treasure State. Our Golden Triangle readers will love reading about, & SEEING, Chet's Bar & Montana Jack's at Big Sky Resort, not to mention other infamous watering holes in Livingston, Emigrant, Columbus, Red Lodge, City Bar down in Great Falls & Wake Up Coffee House in Fort Benton. Don't worry about a thing...the Columbia, Whitefish, Kalispell, Polson, Missoula & Butte pleasure palaces are all here too. Check out this fascinating read & do some armchair traveling this summer with "Make Mine a Ditch." It's yours for the asking from Farcountry Press at 800 821 3874.Email: www.sweetgrassbooks.com.,or write to: Helena, MT. 59604.
Shelby, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Train 4 The Olympics In Shelby!

Training for the Olympics or just taking a plunge to swim a few laps? Check out our Shelby Pool. They're offering morning lap swim Tuesday through Friday between 6 & 7 o'clock beginning TOMORROW, Tuesday, the 22nd. Don't worry about a thing...there's adult swim hour Monday through Thursday in the afternoon from 5 until 6 o'clock. Looking forward to seeing you in the pool where's it's always more than cool...
Sunburst, MTPosted by
K96 FM

Contribute 2 The “Gift” in Sunburst

An American Red Cross Blood Drive has been scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, the 22nd, up in our North Country. Tuesday's "Drive" will be from 12:30 until 5:30 at the Methodist Church in Sunburst. SUMMER 2021 is here, & with it comes summer travel, recreation & the wide open outdoors in our Golden Triangle. Why not give the "Gift of Life" as we continue to keep our area blood banks well stocked & on ready "standby" for the summer...
PetsPosted by
K96 FM

Did You Know Blake Shelton Once Had a Pet Turkey?

Plenty of celebrities keep pets, some of which are pretty exotic and unique: Justin Bieber's monkey, Elvis Presley's kangaroo ... and Blake Shelton's turkey. Shelton's turkey was named Turkey, and as the singer told CMT back in 2003, he could be a bit of an odd bird (pun intended). "I...

