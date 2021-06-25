Homesteading “VALIER” Style

That's what my late father used to say...it's also the title of a SPECTACULAR new read from Paul Snyder. Paul Snyder's beautifully illustrated, "Make Mine a Ditch!"-Beautiful Backbars Under the Big Sky," will bring a smile to face of all Montanans. As a native Montanan himself, Paul has always been intrigued by the beautiful, ornate backbars in our Montana saloons. His appreciation of the age, woodwork, artistic appearance & variety of backbars grew with time. Paul captured as much history-& many photographs-as possible of the backbars remaining in our Treasure State. Our Golden Triangle readers will love reading about, & SEEING, Chet's Bar & Montana Jack's at Big Sky Resort, not to mention other infamous watering holes in Livingston, Emigrant, Columbus, Red Lodge, City Bar down in Great Falls & Wake Up Coffee House in Fort Benton. Don't worry about a thing...the Columbia, Whitefish, Kalispell, Polson, Missoula & Butte pleasure palaces are all here too. Check out this fascinating read & do some armchair traveling this summer with "Make Mine a Ditch." It's yours for the asking from Farcountry Press at 800 821 3874.Email: www.sweetgrassbooks.com.,or write to: Helena, MT. 59604.