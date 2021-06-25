Cancel
Danville, IL

Funding available for business startup, growth

By STAFF REPORT
Commercial-News
 16 days ago
Tricia Teague

The Trep School announces Trep OnTrack Business Bootcamp, funded by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Initiative.

The Trep OnTrack program will provide free training, coaching/consulting, networking and funding opportunities to existing and aspiring small business owners in the Danville and Tilton areas.

“I’m most excited about being able to play Oprah,” said Tricia Teague, a recently elected Danville alderwoman who founded The Trep School in 2018. “We have $90,000 in funds to be disbursed to program participants to assist them in growing their business, and another $7,500 will be awarded at our Trep OnTrack Pitch Contest in November.”

An open house launch event is scheduled for 6 p.m. June 30 at Venue 22, 22 N. Jackson St., Danville.

The Trep School applied for the ICJIA funds after hearing that the R3 grant program identified specific areas in Danville and Tilton as R3 zones, those hardest hit by the failed war on drugs, and that the funds could be used for economic development. The Trep School was one of 80 organizations statewide to be awarded a portion of the $31.5 million of R3 funds, and one of only three in the Northeast Central region, which also includes Champaign.

“I have a passion for entrepreneurs and small businesses. I’ve been studying entrepreneurship, attending conferences, and keeping up with the data. There are people a lot smarter than me who say investing in local small businesses, creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem, is the key to local economic development,” Teague said. “So I am beyond excited to be able to do this work locally. I know it will create and retain businesses, which in turn will create jobs, and will ultimately help create growth in our community.”

The Trep OnTrack programming will be free for those who want to participate, but applications are required as space in the courses is limited, as is the funding. The program includes:

  • Trep Prep Course: a course targeting those who want to start a business but have no business experience. It’s designed to help them understand the entrepreneurial mindset of creating success while also evaluating the viability of their business ideas.
  • Kauffman FastTrac® Course: a course developed by the Kauffman Foundation and marketed as the “mini MBA.” The ideal candidate is a “side hustle” business owner who wants to take their business to the next level. Participants will create a business plan, business model, pitch deck and financial forecast for their businesses.
  • GrowthWheel® Workshops: the workshop series is helpful for existing and new businesses to analyze their businesses, make important decisions, and take key actions.
  • Ongoing one-on-one coaching and consulting
  • $90,000 in funding for program graduates
  • The launch of a 1 Million Cups Danville Chapter for entrepreneurial networking and community support
  • A pitch contest with $7500 in cash prizes, scheduled for Global Entrepreneurship Week in November
  • A forum discussion political leaders

The June 30 launch event is open to the public. Registration for the launch is encouraged but not required.

For more information about any of the programs, or to apply to participate, go to the website https://TrepOnTrack.com or contact The Trep School at 217-497-9240.

