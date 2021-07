We've had a ton of rain and that means all the creepy crawlies that live outside will soon be trying to get into your house to get dry. Cockroaches, frogs, ants, and insects of all kinds will be looking for a place to dry out, but cockroaches are the grossest of all of those. Here are a few things that you can do to make your home less attractive to cockroaches and a couple of ways to get rid of them if they get in.