I learned so much, had so much joy at Charles Bullock (letter)

Editorial Independence Policy
Posted by 
Montclair Local
Montclair Local
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a “moving up” student from Charles H. Bullock School. My Mom showed me a photo she took of me my first day at CHB. As I look at the picture of the younger me five years ago, I feel the joy of having great teachers and staff at CHB, and learning so much from them all.

www.montclairlocal.news
Montclair Local

Montclair Local

ABOUT

The mission of the Montclair Local is to make our hometown stronger through independent, in-depth, factual reporting on the issues and events that affect you; your tax dollars, your schools, your elected officials, the institutions and businesses that serve you, the restaurants and cultural events that enrich your life.

 https://www.montclairlocal.news/
