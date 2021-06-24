Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Country Home Decorating Ideas Preserving History in Charming French Interiors

lushome.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blend of antiques and modern ideas makes the old mansion in Burgundy looks comfortable, charming, and unique. The French country home decorating style creates relaxing and elegant rooms with vintage decor pieces. The history of old Europe comes to life, adding unique details to modern interior design. This historic mansion presents the beautiful country home decorating style in a sophisticated and beautiful way.

www.lushome.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Decorating#Antiques#Interiors#Castles#French#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

Before and After: A Tiny Australian Beach Cottage’s Blah Kitchen Got a Bold Dose of Color

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Our rundown home, with a great location, only a short walk to the nearby beach, was bought with the intention of a quick flip by my hubby, a builder, after his first marriage had broken down. The home had great bones but was seriously lacking personality. But then he tried “online dating for 50 plus” and along came me. I sold my cottage down south, moved in, married him, and we promptly set about creating our love nest. Ten years later, here we are. Bliss.
Visual Arthomedit.com

A Small Stone And Concrete House Built Completely Off The Grid

After their clients made the drastic decision to move out of the city into a very remote part of South Africa, the team at studio Nadine Engelbrecht Architect were faced with the challenge of designing and building a house that was completely off the grid. The area was so remote...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Vines Ideas for Your Beautiful Home Fence Decoration

The fence is an important part that you must create in your home. This is because the fence is the boundary of your house and property to the outside environment. Therefore, the fence is a part of the house that you must create well. One of the things you can give your fence is vines. Vines are natural decorations that can decorate your fence to make it more beautiful and attractive.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Kitchen Storage, Furniture and Organizers

Storage ideas for modern kitchens vary in design but serve the kitchen’s purposes – the space for cooking and storage space. Modern kitchen storage is flexible, well-organized, and practical. If you like to improve your kitchen organization, here are a few steps that you can take and increase storage spaces. Home staging for comfort, kitchen organization, and some inexpensive storage solutions can miraculously transform your home.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
rofiqnas

Simple and Useful Decoration Ideas for Bedroom Interior

The bedroom is an essential place for you to have in your apartment or home. Having a bedroom, you can use it to rest, relax and sleep after a day of activities and mobility. For that, creating a beautiful, comfortable and pleasant bedroom is an important thing for you to do. To create the bedroom, you need to pay attention to various things such as the furniture, decorations, and interior design you use.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

How To Bring Contrast In Your Interior With Black Decoration

Black is an intense and strong color. She has the gift of bringing contrast while being timeless. Often, we do not dare to adopt it for fear that it is too strict. And yet, when used properly, it will make all the difference!. The proof with these atmospheres signed Ethnicraft,...
Posted by
rofiqnas

Tips for Decorating a Minimalist Bedroom Interior in Your Home

The bedroom is a very important thing for you to create in your home or apartment. By having a bedroom, you can get a place to relax, rest, sleep and do your personal activities. In addition, you can also create the interior of your bedroom with a design and style that suits your expression and character. Thus, you can create the most comfortable and beautiful interior for your daily use in your bedroom.
Interior Designkatheats.com

Affordable Home Office Decor

Ready to upgrade your work from home space with some budget-friendly finds? I’m sharing affordable home office décor from earthy elements and minimalist vibes to bright and bold statement pieces – something for every style!. ^^ one of my many versions of our home office ^^. I’ve always loved office...
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern Pool Seating Areas, 55 Outdoor Home Decorating Ideas

Outdoor home decorating needs to be attractive and functional. Swimming pool areas with comfortable furniture and elegant yard landscaping create beautiful backyard designs offering modern, private retreats and a vacation-like atmosphere. Are you one of the lucky people who can enjoy a day in the sun by a private swimming pool? Here is the Lushome collection of fantastic, inspiring swimming pool designs and yard landscaping ideas that can help to create beautiful and practical water features and seating areas.
Gardeninglushome.com

Outdoor Home Decorating with Climbing Plants, 50 Spectacular Landscaping Ideas for Fences and Walls

Beautiful yard landscaping, climbing plants, brick walkway, blue gate designed with recycled gardening tools. Climbing plants are beautiful, easy to grow, and very decorative. They require little ground space and offer fantastic space-saving ideas for small backyards. Climbing plants are clever and versatile landscaping ideas, as you can grow them anywhere, on fences, walls, arbors, in your garden, and front yard. Check out the gorgeous examples from the Lushome collection that shows fences and walls that serve as natural supports for climbing plants. See how beautiful and practical these plants for outdoor home decorating.
Interior DesignPosted by
30Seconds

Decorating for Your Personality: 3 Home Interior Design Styles That Organized People Adore

You probably would try a quiz that promises to match your character traits with star signs or celebrities. But have you heard of personality-based home design?. The saying “tell me what you read and I’ll tell you who you are” also applies to our living spaces. There’s no doubt that our homes reflect our personalities, but some struggle with creating a space that demonstrates their traits, interests and qualities. So, for choosing an interior design that captures your individuality, organized people need look no further.
Posted by
rofiqnas

Multifunctional Decoration Ideas For Your Living Room Interior Interior

The living room is an important place for you to have in the interior of your home or apartment. By having a living room, you can have a comfortable and pleasant place for all your togetherness activities. In addition, you can also use your living room to relax, gather and share stories with those closest to you. This makes the living room a vital part of a house both indoors and outdoors.
Environmentlushome.com

Super Green Design Ideas to Recycle Old Windows, 55 DIY Home Decorating Projects

Creative ways to recycle old windows offer fantastic home decorating projects and backyard ideas. There is a way to recycle anything for improving and decorating backyards and home interiors. Take a look at the Lushome collection of unique, beautiful Green designs that demonstrate how to recycle old wood windows for DIY home accents, cabinets, yard decorations. Here are fabulous design ideas to check out.
Beauty & Fashionhomedit.com

Gorgeous Boho Throw Pillow Ideas to Decorate Your Home

Boho throw pillows and home decor is one of those trends that will never go out of style. The boho vagabond lifestyle influences, unlike other home design trends that are gone and passed, is obviously here to stay, because of its versatility and unlimited possibilities. Today, we’re going to take...
Interior Designlushome.com

Rugs for Walls and Floor Decoration, 55 Modern Home Decorating Ideas

Rugs once again became super-modern decor accessories. Modern wall and floor decoration with textiles reflect the vintage-style trends and bring beautiful, warm rugs into home interiors and outdoor rooms. Today colorful rugs, carpets in neutral colors, and handmade tapestries look stylish and beautiful in modern interiors, bringing back unique textures and patterns. Check out the Lushome collection of contemporary ideas for home decorating with rugs, kilims, tapestries, and find great inspiration to add a touch of style to your living spaces.
Interior Designlushome.com

Light Blue Color Tones for Modern Interior Design, 50 Room Decorating Ideas

Light blue color tones, including pale blue, light greenish-blue, and blue-turquoise pastels, are beautiful modern interior design and room decorating choices. Soft blue hues are among the latest trends in color design. Blue touches bring calmness into homes and beautify outdoor home decorating. Blue colors, inspired by beautiful ocean waves, beach pebbles, and sunny skies, create a sense of peace and relaxation.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

4 Tips On Garage Design That You Will Love

No home is complete without certain aspects and additions, and a garage is a necessity. In most houses, a garage is usually an ignored part. Most people view it as a space for utility purposes only. However, although this approach has no problems with it and is perfectly fine, there’s just one glaring issue of your garage looking out of place. If you don’t design it with the same fervor as you do for your living space, there are bound to be some differences that can impact the overall look of the house. It’s essential for any homeowner to have a decent knowledge of designing these spaces so that their garage is both beautiful and more effective.
Interior Designlushome.com

12 Modern Bathroom Design Trends 2022, Elegant Comfort and Planned Imperfection

Modern bathroom design trends turn a functional room into a place for ultimate relaxation in style. The minimalist style, elegant comfort, natural materials that show imperfections are trendy ideas for beautiful, practical, and comfortable bathroom designs. Here is the Lushome collection of modern bathroom ideas from architects and interior designers that demonstrate the latest trends for 2022 bathroom design.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

Inspirational Houses, Kitchen Renovations and Summer Atmospheres

Sunday arrived and with it our weekly summary of what the decorative blogosphere has given itself in recent days. In this decorative week we find very summery atmospheres, reform ideas especially focused on the kitchen, and complete houses full of inspiration and connection with the outside, as we like it.

Comments / 2

Community Policy