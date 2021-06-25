Cancel
Public Health

Post pandemic assessments leading some workers to quit jobs

KGLO News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY — With the long pandemic coming to a gradual end, many Iowans are considering job changes — and even career changes — as we begin to emerge from the months of isolation. Stephen Courtright, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa, says COVID-19 has...

EconomyWGAL

Many U.S. workers have contemplated quitting their jobs, study says

If you've considered quitting your job in the last year, you're not alone. A number of workers in the U.S. have contemplated the decision. It's being called, "The Great Resignation." A new Microsoft study reveals over 40% of workers worldwide are considering quitting their jobs. Economists call it, "The Great...
RetailThrive Global

This Youth Generation What you need in the post Pandemic Job Market

The job market over the past year has gone through some unprecedented changes. Fortunately, we are in the healing season of a very painful and troubling year. After a yearlong shutdown, certain industries are making a strong comeback as the pandemic subsides. We are seeing more job opportunities in retail, hospitality, travel, bars, nightclubs, construction and the restaurant industries.
BusinessEurekAlert

Post-pandemic rehabilitation

The year 2020 was a period of economic hardship and significant change in a wide range of sectors for most countries. A team of authors from HSE University has explored how Russia will recover from this crisis and which industries will be affected by the economic recovery. Their study was published in the journal Voprosy ekonomiki.
Dallas, TXDallas News

So long, boss: As pandemic eases, workers quit in record numbers

Hiring is rising, the unemployment rate is ticking down, and more people than ever are quitting their jobs. The surge in turnover is the latest sign of a recovering economy. It reflects growing optimism and confidence among workers, both about career prospects and the pandemic. Nearly 4 million people in...
Public Healthceoworld.biz

Expect Widespread Post-Pandemic Job Hopping

As the pandemic starts to subside, one in four workers plans to look for a new job. The reasons for the ensuing exodus are wide-ranging, but the huge market for talent has given employees the upper hand as employers call them back to the office. Now that workers have enjoyed...
Public Healthapa.org

Envisioning the post-pandemic workplace

Navigating the future of work is a critical part of the nation’s full recovery from the pandemic. More than a year of stress and uncertainty has worn down the workforce, with nearly two thirds of employees reporting that poor mental health has affected job performance and at least 40% reporting burnout. To help employers address these issues, APA has been promoting the importance of psychological considerations for employees’ safety and health in the workplace.
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Post-Pandemic Working Motherhood

This article was co-authored by Dr. Mary A. Hermann and Dr. Cheryl Neale-McFall. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed working motherhood in the United States. As the crisis exacerbated already existing challenges, over 1.4 million mothers were forced out of the workforce. Mothers who remained are leading a major cultural revolution as they re-envision working motherhood by revising intensive motherhood and work norms.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs In Record Numbers, As The U.S. Experiences A Booming Job Market

I was highly skeptical of the Texas A&M University professor Anthony Klotz’s prognostication that “the great resignation is coming.” Klotz contends, “When there’s uncertainty, people tend to stay put, so there are pent-up resignations that didn’t happen over the past year.” This should lead to a mass exodus of workers leaving their companies for greener pastures with better opportunities.
JobsKRMS Radio

Jobs Remain Plenty But Workers Are Hard To Find

A number of Americans aren’t returning to the jobs they had before the pandemic….and others are quitting the jobs they currently have. Because of this, there are employers who are becoming desperate to find workers, even here in the Lake area. As America reopens, employers can’t find help…with more than...
Texas StateKENS 5

STUDY: 95% of people are considering quitting their job

TEXAS, USA — If you’re feeling burned out on the job, you’re not alone. “Whether we want to admit it or not, it's been a very traumatic 18 months for our community and for the country," Adam Morrow, Director of Recruiting with Express Employment Professionals, said,. He also says he's...
Economycheddar.com

Survey Shows 40% Of Workers Are Expected To Quit Their Jobs This Year

As restrictions lift and more and more people get vaccinated, employers across the country are now making plans to have their employees return back into the office. Experts say that after a year of working remotely from home and having the opportunity to rethink what work life means to you, several people may make the decision to leave their jobs. According to a survey by Microsoft, the 2021 Work Trend Index shows that 40% of workers globally are thinking of handing in their letter of resignation by the end of this year. Companies will now be faced with what is being called, "The Great Resignations". Business reporter at AXIOS Eric Pandey and Co-founder at DeskPass Nicole Vasquez, joined Cheddar to discuss what companies will need to do to adapt to this new post-pandemic work life.
Public Healthmynews13.com

Pandemic leading some from office to entrepreneur

Cierra Bloomfield asked herself some tough questions last year after the pandemic broke out. “I got furloughed March of 2020, and I was out of work for about a month,” said Bloomfield. That gave her time to prioritize her goals, and returning to the office was not on the top...

