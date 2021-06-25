Post pandemic assessments leading some workers to quit jobs

As restrictions lift and more and more people get vaccinated, employers across the country are now making plans to have their employees return back into the office. Experts say that after a year of working remotely from home and having the opportunity to rethink what work life means to you, several people may make the decision to leave their jobs. According to a survey by Microsoft, the 2021 Work Trend Index shows that 40% of workers globally are thinking of handing in their letter of resignation by the end of this year. Companies will now be faced with what is being called, "The Great Resignations". Business reporter at AXIOS Eric Pandey and Co-founder at DeskPass Nicole Vasquez, joined Cheddar to discuss what companies will need to do to adapt to this new post-pandemic work life.