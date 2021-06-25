COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: What to Expect from our Budget Process

On June 24, 2021, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle issued a preliminary budget forecast for fiscal year 2022. The fiscal year begins December 1, 2021 and ends November 30, 2022. The report provides end-of-year estimates for the current 2021 fiscal year and a forecast for the upcoming 2022 fiscal year in the County’s operating funds. The operating funds include the General Fund, which accounts for administrative and public safety operations, and Health Fund, which accounts for the health and hospitals system run by the County. The forecast indicates the financial condition in which Cook County government will be entering the next fiscal year, and identifies any budget deficit that must be closed through corrective action.