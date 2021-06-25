COOK COUNTY CONNECTIONS: What to Expect from our Budget Process
We began our formal budget process this year in April — two months earlier than has been our usual practice. The reasons for the early start are to give departments more time to fit budget planning into their schedules, to give county administration more time to discuss changes with departments, and more time for the county board to review and react to requests prior to the state deadline for proposed levies on Sept. 30.