In March, Sony received widespread backlash for announcing plans to shut down the PS3 and Vita stores and remove the ability to purchase PSP games from both storefronts. The criticism led Sony to reverse course in part, promising to keep the PS3 and Vita stores open, but the company stayed committed to ending “PSP commerce functionality” on July 2nd. While it was unclear exactly what that meant at the time, Sony has shed a little more light on the situation: you’ll still be able to buy new PSP games on the PS3 and Vita stores, but you won’t be able to buy new DLC, according to the company’s UK and US support pages (via Kotaku).