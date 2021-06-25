Cancel
Public Safety

Derek Chauvin Is Sentenced To 22 1/2 Years For George Floyd's Murder

By Bill Chappell
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Minnesota judge sentenced Derek Chauvin to 22 1/2 years in prison Friday for the murder of George Floyd — a punishment that exceeds the state's minimum guidelines but falls short of prosecutors' request of a 30-year sentence. As he issued the sentence, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill said Chauvin...

Public Safety
Politics
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
Minnesota StatePosted by
Daily News

Minnesota prosecutors ask judge in Derek Chauvin murder trial to acknowledge trauma of girls who witnessed George Floyd’s death

Prosecutors in Minnesota have called into question a conclusion made by the judge who oversaw former police officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial, asserting that the children who witnessed the killing of George Floyd were not traumatized by the incident. When Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison last month, he cited two aggravating factors for giving the ex-cop a more ...
Law EnforcementRolla Daily News

Fix qualified immunity travesty that lets police off the hook after violating civil rights

After police followed an unarmed robbery suspect into Amy Corbitt’s Georgia yard, they ordered four young children – at gunpoint – to lie face down on the ground. When a deputy sheriff spotted a pet dog, which Corbitt said “posed no threat,” he shot at the dog twice and missed. The second shot hit Corbitt’s 10-year-old son lying less than 2 feet from the deputy, causing a serious leg injury.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho woman sentenced to up to 20 years in torture case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho Falls woman has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison in connection with a kidnapping and torture case. EastIdahoNews.com reports 34-year-old Sasha Dee Martinez will be eligible for parole after serving at least five years. Martinez, pleaded guilty to aggravated battery...
Public SafetyPosted by
AL.com

Emmett Till’s murder still investigated 65 years after his death

The Justice Department is continuing its investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, the Black teenager whose slaying 65 years ago in Mississippi sparked outrage and illustrated the brutality of racism in the segregated South. The department’s latest report on civil rights cold cases, released late last month, lists three...

