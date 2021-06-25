Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Announces NIL Plan for Student-Athletes

By Iowa Sports Information
hawkeyenation.com
 15 days ago

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- The University of Iowa athletic department announced its comprehensive Name, Image and Likeness program – FLIGHT – on Friday. FLIGHT is a cross-departmental effort that creates and oversees NIL educational programming for Hawkeye student-athletes. The program equips Iowa student-athletes with the tools necessary to strengthen their NIL potential.

